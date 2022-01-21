You are here: HomeNews2022 01 21Article 1449991

Bogoso explosion: We’ll spare no effort to return Apiate back to normalcy – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent a message of condolences to victims of the deadly explosion at Apiate, a suburb of Bogoso, in the Western Region.

He expressed sadness about the circumstances leading to the disaster, which claimed several lives on Thursday afternoon.

Recovery efforts are still underway as the Ghana Police Service (GPS), the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) join efforts to save lives.

Taking to his official Twitter page, President Akufo-Addo assured that government will ensure that the residents of the town return to normalcy as soon as possible.





