Bogoso explosion: Maxam license suspended; Chief Inspector of Mines interdicted

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has directed the suspension of the registration of Maxam Company, the company involved in the fatal Bogoso explosion.



A statement by the Ministry also noted the Minister has directed the interdiction of the Chief Inspector of Mines pending investigations into the accident has so far claimed 17 lives and led to the injury of many others.



A vehicle belonging to Maxam company carrying mining explosives was involved in an accident with a motorcycle at Bogoso sparking the explosion. The incident happened Thursday afternoon.



Amateur footage of the explosion making rounds on social media shows bodies scattered on the floor near the accident site.



According to the Police “preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



