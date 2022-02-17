Bofourkrom health centre in dire need of staff Bungalows

Regional News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Bono Region



Inadequate staff bungalows at the Bofourkrom Health Centre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region are hurting the operations of the facility.



The situation is thwarting the efforts of health personnel to effectively discharge their duties.



According to Madam Theresa Agyei, the Principal Midwifery Officer in charge of the Bofourkrom Health Centre, the staff at the facility are forced to share the few available rooms with their colleagues.





She indicated that the facility is understaffed as newly trained nurses decline to post to the area or seek a transfer after a short time due to the challenges.

“This facility has several challenges but key among them is staff accommodation. We lack accommodation here so we share the rooms available here which is very bad as most of us are married and our partners cannot visit us because of privacy issues”.



Madam Theresa added that, apart from that challenge, the facility also lacks electricity and needs renovation as the roof leaks during the rainy season.

She has therefore appealed for the construction of more staff bungalows to augment the existing ones.



Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani West Municipal Assembly, Evans Kusi Boadum, has assured the people in the area that plans are far for the facility to be upgraded into a model health center soon.