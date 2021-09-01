Body of London-based journalist killed in Ghana to be repatriated

General News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The body of Syed Taalay Ahmed, the international journalist who was killed by suspected armed robbers while in Ghana, would be repatriated on Wednesday.



A report by the BBC said that the British journalist who was in Ghana to film a documentary on the charity works of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in the country is from Hartlepool in north-east England and is survived by a wife and two children.



Until his demise, he worked for the UK-based Muslim Television Ahmadiyaa International network.



So far, the Ghana Police Service said they have killed two suspects and arrested four others in connection with the case.



According to the Northern Regional Police command, the incident occurred around the Mpaha Junction on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 7pm.



A statement signed by the Officer in Charge in Buipe, Chief Inspector George Gyasi, and addressed to the doctors at Tamale Teaching Hospital who were to conduct an autopsy, indicated that the police officers rushed to the scene but the robbers had fled through the bush before their arrival.



The victims, Umaru Abdul Hakim and Talaay Ahmed, were met at the scene with gunshot wounds.



They were traveling on board a Toyota Hiace vehicle with registration number GT 7405-16.



On reaching a section of the road not far from the Mpaha Junction, a number of armed men suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire on them deflating their tires in the process and forcing the vehicle to stop.



Some of the bullets penetrated the vehicle and hit the two victims.



The armed men then robbed them of their mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money and fled.