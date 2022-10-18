Body of 57-year-old woman buried by the wrong family exhumed

General News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

The body of a 57-year-old woman has been exhumed and re-buried after her corpse was initially handed over to the wrong family by officials at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.



The body of Linda Obri Akufu’s corpse was handed over to a different family in an incident of mistaken identity.



The family of a deceased young woman from Assin Adiembra with a similar name had gone to get her body for burial.



Mrs. Akufu’s body, which was wrongly handed over to the wrong family, was buried over a month ago while the body of the said young woman remained in the mortuary.



According to a report by Adomonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, food items worth thousands of cedis were made to go to waste after the family of Mrs. Akufu had to call off her funeral due to the wrong corpse being handed over to them.



The family, after rejecting the corpse given to them by the St. Francis Xavier Hospital, filed a legal action through which a court ordered the exhumation of her body, which had been buried by another family.



The exhumation was carried out by officers of the Assin Fosu Municipal Assembly, the Assin South Environmental Office, the police, the two families, and authorities from St. Francis Xavier Hospital based on the court’s order.



The decomposing body, after it was exhumed, was confirmed to be that of Mrs. Akufu and was subsequently handed over to her family for a proper burial following the performance of some rituals.



