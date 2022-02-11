Bobie Ansah was never invited as claimed by the police – Class Media Group

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Group General Manager (GGM) of Class Media Group (CMG) has negated claims by the Greater Accra Regional Police command that the presenter of the Citizens’ Show on Accra 100.5 FM, Nana Bobie Ansah declined several invitations from the police to assist in investigations of false publications.



According to Mr. Mawuli Ocloo, the presenter was never invited.



He added that last week he received a letter from the Cantonments Divisional Police Command requesting assistance and recordings of the show from January 10th to January 17, 2022.



In the said police letter, there was no indication Nana Bobie Ansah was wanted by the police.



“There was nowhere in the said police letter that the presenter was wanted by the police,” he stated.



Mr. Ocloo said these on the Ghana Yensom show morning on Accra100.5FM on Friday, 11 February 2022 in reaction to the statement released by the police that the journalist had declined several police invitations.



He added that even before the management could furnish the police administration with the needed materials, it received another letter from the National Media Commission (NMC) on the same matter.



He said steps were taken by management to comply with the request and is, therefore, disappointed in the police action.



The Accra Regional Police Command in a statement said the presenter was picked up in connection with an alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct.



Justifying the Rambo-style arrest at about 10:00 pm, the law enforcement agency said he allegedly turned down several invitations from the police to him and others involved in the case to assist with the investigation.