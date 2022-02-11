Bobie Ansah’s arrest: Kwakye Ofosu drags Samira Bawumia over 2016 comment on Mahama

Politics of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bobie Ansah accuses Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia of appropriating state lands



Bobie Ansah is arrested

Kwakye-Ofosu calls out second lady



Former Deputy Minister for Information under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu, has called out Second Lady of the State, Hajia Samira Bawumia following the arrest of Accra FM journalist, Bobie Ansah.



Bobie Ansah was arrested and detained on Thursday night and according to the police, it had investigated claims by the journalist that the first and second ladies of Ghana had appropriated some state lands to themselves. The claims, following investigations were established as untrue.



He was thus arraigned before the Kaneshie Magistrate Court on Friday on charges of publication of false news and offensive conduct.



But reacting to the development in a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, Kwakye-Ofosu accused the second lady of having double standards and being a hypocrite.



Mr. Ofosu shared a 2016 publication by GhanaWeb, in which the second lady during a campaign event, tagged then President John Dramani Mahama as corrupt.



The former deputy minister pointed out the similarity between the 2016 statement by the second lady and that made by the embattled journalist.



“In 2016, Samira Bawumia launched this senseless attack on Prez Mahama. She was neither arrested nor put on trial. Bobie Ansah is on trial for saying something about her,” Kwakye-Ofosu tweeted.



