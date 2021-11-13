Boat accident: Headteacher of Lwanga R/C JHS arrested, to be arraigned on Monday

Regional News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Headteacher of St Charles Lwanga R/C Junior High School in the Saboba District of the Northern Region, Jashain Emmanuel who allegedly took some 31 pupils of the school to harvest rice from his farm, has been arrested by Police in Saboba.



The 43-year-old was arrested after he turned himself in to the police.



According to Police, the suspect will be arraigned in Tamale on Monday.



On Friday November 12 at about 3pm, 10 out of 31 pupils of the St Charles Lwanga R/C JHS who were returning from their headteacher’s farm in a canoe got drowned after the boat on which they were crossing the Mabor river capsized.



Nine out of the ten missing bodies have since been retrieved by a search party.



All nine were buried at the river bank.



Police in the area have since commenced investigations into the matter.



The Saboba District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service is yet to comment on the matter.