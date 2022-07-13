Boankra Inland Port Construction will start in August 2022 – Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Construction works on the Boankra Inland Port Project will commence in August 2022, Akim Swedru Member of Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has assured.



He said the long-delayed project will be commenced under his government.



The Chairman of the Roads Committee in Parliament revealed that significant progress had been made in the execution of the project with engineering design and impact assessment all completed.



"Watch out for the commencement of works for the Boankra Inland Port Project by August. Joshob Construction Limited will be executing this project."



“God willing in August, the Boankra Inland Port which has been on the drawing table for generations will be constructed. Parliament has approved $330 million concession for the developers to work on the port and they are made up of Koreans and Ghanaians, "He wrote on his official Facebook page.



“Actual work should have started in October 2020, however, because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the processes had to stall, pushing the process back and delaying the work."



He explained that even though the process had been delayed, it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that “Indeed we are not going to run away from this project. It has been in the books for some time now and I can assure you that work will start from August.”



According to him, the project formed part of the strategic transport network being developed to bring import and export services to the middle and northern parts of the country.



The Boankra project was initiated in 2003 by the Kuffour Administration with all the necessary feasibility studies concluded, however, actual construction works to bring the project to light were yet to start more than 15 years after the commencement of the project.



Last two years the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo officially cut the sod to restart the project.



The lawmaker said the government was still committed to seeing to the realization of the project.