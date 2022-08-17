Boana CHPS Compound appeals for electricity

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Bono East Region



The Boana Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound in the Nkoranza North District of the Bono East Region is appealing for the extension of electricity to the facility.



The CHPS Compound which serves over 8,000 people in Boana and other adjourning rural communities has no electricity even though there is electricity in the community.



The current situation makes working at the facility by health personnel very difficult, especially during emergencies at night.



According to the Principal Midwifery Officer in charge of the facility, Madam Vivian Appiah, the extension of electricity to the facility will augment their operations.



“There is no electricity at this facility so it makes it difficult to work here so we are appealing to the District Assembly to extend electricity here to help us in our work”.



Madam Vivian Appiah added that the facility which renders services to over 8,000 people operates in a small building that is not spacious for their operations and also lacks furniture and other logistics needed to help the nurses in their duties.



“The problem of electricity is not the only problem we are facing, the building we operate from is small with no space so we have no maternity room to deliver pregnant women who visit the facility. There is no furniture and we lack logistics.



A nurse at the facility, Miss Adelaide Ama Timah corroborated the concerns raised by the Principal Midwifery Officer and appealed to benevolent organizations to come to their aid in order to give the facility a facelift.



“We are appealing to all those who matter to come to our aid because the facility needs a facelift to enable us to work effectively.”