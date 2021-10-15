Boaman Dumase residents lament over poor road network

Regional News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Coresspondence from Ashanti Region



Chiefs and people of Boaman Dumase in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region have expressed bitterness over how they have been neglected in terms of development.



According to the worried residents, time wasted in joining queues to cast vote seems worthless looking at how they've been neglected over the years by the various government.



The residents who lamented over the poor state of their road said the nature of their road makes it more difficult for them to use it, especially when it rains.

They added that robbers have taken advantage of the bad road to attack them.



Most drivers also refuse to ply the road due to its shabby nature.



They revealed that farmers, can't access the road to transport their foodstuffs to the other communities, and this, in turn, make living very tough.



"Our road is full of dust and potholes. When it rains too, the road is full of mud, " a woman said.



"Why, if we're not part of Ghana, they should tell us. Why would they allow us to vote for them and then take us for fools? We vote for development but this NPP government and their MPs only use and dump us," an angry man disclosed in an interview with Ghanaweb.



"It's very sad we give the Municipality a huge revenue but we have been neglected as if we're not existing. We're highly disappointed in their deceptive words when it comes to election," an angry youth added.



"Toilet facility is a problem. Water, market and everything a town needs to develop is an issue here. Why would they take us for fools? We're tired of them. Nobody should come here to campaign in 2024," said a resident.



Nana Gyamfi Kumanin, Ankobeahene of the town speaking to Ghanaweb lamented, according to him, the Dumase township had been abandoned despite being a leading producer in the Municipality when it comes to cocoa and other farms produce.



He also lamented over the poor structure of their market where he called on the assembly and other authorities to immediately come to their aid. "Our market place which used to be strong has now collapsed and nobody wants to attend to us. Meanwhile, we used to generate huge revenue for the assembly."



He also called on the authorities to as a matter of urgency provide them with the cocoa road project since they're a leading producer of cocoa.









