Boakye Agyarko wraps up first phase of campaign tour of all 16 regions with engagement in Accra

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former campaign manager and policy advisor, Boakye Agyarko, who is seeking the nomination to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party in the upcoming 2024 general election, has wrapped up his first round of campaign tours of all the 16 regions with a recent engagement in Greater Accra region.



Hon. Boakye Agyarko met with the Regional Executive Committee of Greater Accra in the afternoon of Monday, 8th May, 2023, at San Marino Hotel - Osu.



The Presidential Candidate hopeful in his engagement, used the opportunity to stress on the need for building personal relationships in the Party and to strive a genuine unity of the party.



He further emphasized the need for the Party to make its members feel welcome and valued. This, he said, will go a long way to build the confidence and commitment of Party members.



“Son of Ga-Dangbe”, as Hon. Boakye Agyarko was addressed, the acting Chairman for the meeting used the opportunity to commend the Presidential Candidate hopeful for a campaign meeting which eventually turned into an educative meeting and workshop as the committee members learned new and revealing history about the Party.



The recent engagement is the final Regional Executive Committee meeting for the first round of campaign tours, which kick off on 10th February 2023.



Hon. Boakye Agyarko is set to begin his second round of campaign tours very soon to engage Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, and Polling Station Executives



Hon. Boakye Agyarko is expected to pick the forms and file for the flagbearership when nominations open between May and June.
























