Boakye Agyarko mourns death of Ishmael Ashitey

General News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ishmael Ashitey dies aged 67



NPP mourns loss of party stalwart



Tributes pour in for late Greater Accra Regional Minister



Former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, has expressed his sadness over the demise of one-time Greater Accra regional chairman of New Patriotic Party, Ishmael Ashitey.



Taking to his social media timeline, Boakye Agyarko extended his condolences to the family of the late NPP stalwart.



He described him as someone who was “a steadfast pillar in the politics of the NPP”.



“I have received with shock and sadness the sudden death of my good friend Ishmael Ashitey. He was a steadfast pillar in the politics of the NPP and in no small measure contributed to the fortunes of the party in the Greater Accra Region.



“I recall fondness, our working relationship during my time as Campaign Manager when he served as Greater Accra Regional Chairman. My heart goes out to his family. I will continue to pray for the soul of my good friend and may the Lord his maker receive him into his warm embrace” he tweeted.



Ashitey died on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Maritime Hospital in Tema after a short ailment.



He was married and had 4 children.



He died aged 67.



Meanwhile, General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu has also eulogised the late former MP.



In an interview with Citi FM after leading a party delegation to the residence of the late Ishmael Ashitey, Mr. John Boadu said his (Ishmael Ashitey) demise was a big blow to the NPP.



He said the party will collaborate with the family to give a befitting burial to their loved one.



“We are saddened by this and want to use this opportunity to get the family to take heart. As a party, we are going to play our part to ensure that our friend, brother and mentor gets a befitting burial for the work he has done not only for the party but for the nation as well,” the General Secretary said.



