BoG’s GH¢60bn loss: NDC’s press conference was completely needless – Richard Ahiagba

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) press conference calling for the resignation of the governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison was absolutely needless.



Richard Ahiagba indicated that the government has acknowledged the economic difficulties Ghana is grappling with and is putting measures in place to recover from the crisis.



He believes that the NDC should have suggested measures that can help to resolve the problems instead of giving a 21-day ultimatum for the resignation of the governor of the Bank of Ghana.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV on August 10, 2023, Richard Ahiagba described NDC’s press conference as a waste of time and urged them to stop bastardizing the government for everything it does.



“To call a press conference only to say that he [Dr. Addison] should resign 21 days or occupy, I don't see the value of that. And I think that they wasted everybody's time.



“So to call a press conference when there are essential matters to be debated, I am interested in hearing what their position is on how we dig ourselves out of the economy.



"Because really, the media reports that came, they were happy. Now we are not moving forward. This whole enterprise, they start up at their headquarters or wherever they are grouping, to just say that they are going to obstruct everything and bastardize everything government does is not the way to behave as a political party, a responsible opposition party,” he said.



The communications director of the NPP also stated that the government has conceded the challenges of the economy and is working assiduously to recover.



“So this [NDC's] press conference was completely needless. The subject of this discussion is known to Ghanaians that we are in a difficult place. The government has acknowledged the difficulties we're going through and is working spirally to try and bring us out of it,” Richard Ahiagba added.



Background



The Minority in Parliament gave the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, a 21-day ultimatum to resign.



According to them, the governor and his deputies must resign.



During a press briefing on August 8, 2022, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, said the governor had been found culpable of various breaches in the Bank of Ghana Act.



“In this regard, we call for the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank and his deputies within 21 days from today. We are resolved to embark on popular action to occupy the Central Bank and drive out the team of inept, callous, and criminal mis-managers of the finances of this country and Save the Bank of Ghana,” he said.



Dr Ato Forson noted however that, “the March to Ensure Accountability will begin in 21 days if the Governor of the Bank of Ghana does not do the needful and pack bag and baggage out of that sacred institution that he has so desecrated.”





Watch the interview below:







