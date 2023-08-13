BoG Governor must resign, its non-negotiable – Kofi Adams

General News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams has joined the long list of persons who have called for the resignation of the governors of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) over its 2022 impairment losses of GH¢60 billion.



According to him, the central bank has accrued this huge loss due to the recklessness and mismanagement of the bank’s coffers by its governors and as such, they must be made to step down for a more competent set of people to financially stabilize the bank.



“We have reached a point where we cannot let the one that created the mess to continue to be there, and like many economists have said, the economy is not yet recovering and so if the person that caused this mess continues to superintend over the economy, the entire economy will collapse,” Kofi Adams explained in while speaking on Citi TV's Big Issue show on August 12, 2023.



He added that, the current situation at the BoG could have been averted if the trustees of the bank heeded to the numerous warnings by the minority and the NDC.



“It is very clear that many of the things that are being reported today as a result of the economy being in the intensive care unit were known long ago. The Minority raised issues right from the word go and the Bank of Ghana ignored them. We raised issues with the printing of banknotes to support the reckless expenditure of the government,” he stressed.



“They have violated the very Act that governs them so what more can we do as a Minority than to ask the governors to leave for a more competent person to come take over and work things around for us,” the MP further charged.



