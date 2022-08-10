BoG First Deputy Governor chairs University of Ghana's College of Humanities Advisory Board

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has inaugurated the 15-member Advisory Board of the College of Humanities which will be chaired by Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



At the brief ceremony, she noted that the Board was a strategic partner of University of Ghana, Legon in the quest to train students for the world of work and global citizenship.



Prof. Amfo was hopeful for a fruitful tenure and said that she was looking forward to receiving input through deliberations on the Board.



