BoG First Deputy Governor chairs Advisory Board of UG’s College of Humanities

First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, has been appointed Chairman of the Advisory Board of University of Ghana’s College of Humanities.



Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, disclosed this when she inaugurated the 15-member Advisory Board of the College.



At the brief ceremony, she noted that the board is a strategic partner of the University of Ghana, Legon, in the quest to train students for the world of work and global citizenship.



Prof. Amfo is hopeful of a fruitful tenure and said she is looking forward to receiving support from the Board through their deliberations.



Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari is a Ghanaian economist. He was appointed to the position of First Deputy Governor of the central bank on August 7, 2017.



Prior to assuming the role of Deputy Governor, Opoku-Afari worked at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also worked for 13 years at the Bank of Ghana, rising through the ranks to become the Head of the Special Studies Division in the Research Department between January 2005 and June 2006, and was later elevated to the position of Special Assistant to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from June 2006 until he left the Bank of Ghana in October 2009.



Dr. Opoku-Afari attended the Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary from 1987 to 1989. After graduating, he went to the University of Ghana for his first degree in Economics and Statistics and an Mphil in economics. In 2004, he obtained a PhD in Economics from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom.





Prof. Amfo said that she was looking forward to receiving input through deliberations on the Board.