Blue economy campaign ‘no ato nsuo mu’ – Prof Kobby Mensah pokes Bawumia

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Prof Kobby Mensah, appears to be mocking the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over his proposal to run a blue economy, in a post he shared on X on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



Prof Kobby Mensah indicated that the 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be centred around two central campaign policies, Bawumia’s Blue Economy policy and the 24-hour Economy policy of the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



He added that Mahama’s 24-hour Economy proposal has already sunk the policy of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia underwater.



“We were ushered into the new campaign with two key policies: The #BlueEconomy and the #24HourEconomy.



“By last night the proponent of the former was down with serious uppercut, complaining about the flying latter. The Blue Economy Campaign 'nu atonsuom' (has suck underwater),” the academic wrote.



About Bawumia’s Blue economy:



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, before he was elected flagbearer of the NPP, said that if given the nod in the 2024 general election, his administration would prioritize environmental conservation, social equity, and economic growth.



The vice president said that climate change is a critical global challenge which he would prioritise in his manifesto.



“Let us leave a legacy of a thriving, sustainable, and vibrant blue economy for generations to come. For all these reasons, the NPP manifesto under my leadership will have a strong inclusive blue economy component because I believe in the great potential that an inclusive sustainable blue economy can contribute significantly to the creation of jobs, food security and economic growth for Ghanaians and Africans in general.”



Mahama’s proposal:



Former President John Dramani Mahama said that the next NDC government would put measures in place to encourage businesses in Ghana to operate for 24 hours.



He explained that the policy measure would include giving businesses incentives to operate both night and day; possibly in three shifts which means more jobs for the teaming youth of Ghana.



He added that paramount to the implementation of the 24-hour economy strategy is a police service that can ensure the protection of business during the night economy.



“A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment,” he said.



View Prof Kobby Mensah’s post below:





