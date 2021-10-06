Blows at Bono East NPP Delegates conference

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

• Atebubu MCE bodyguards and NPP security officers reportedly clashed at the Bono East Delegates Conference of the party



• The confrontation resulted from a refusal to admit supporters of the MCE into the event hall



• The standoff between the bodyguards and the party security resulted in the exchange of blows and slaps



The Bono East Region Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party is reported to have turned chaotic after a clash ensued between persons reported to be bodyguards of an MCE and the party’s internal security officers.



According to a report by Joy News sighted by GhanaWeb, bodyguards of Atebubu Amanteng Municipal Chief Executive, Edward Ofori clashed with the party’s internal security personnel after some supporters of the MCE were allegedly denied entry into the assembly hall of the Atebubu Training College where the conference was being held.



Mr Ofori’s supporters reportedly took offense in the insistence of the party security to admit only the MCE into the hall denying his supporters who were escorting him to the premises.



This led to a moment of confrontation which is said to have degenerated into a full-blown fight between the MCE’s bodyguards and NPP’s internal security personnel.



A fisticuff characterised with slaps and blows between the two sides is said to have played out during the melee that occurred at the venue.



It reportedly took the intervention of a joint security force to restore calm and order at the venue.



The team made of police and military personnel are said to have forcefully dragged the MCE’s bodyguards from the venue to restore calm.

The MCE is said to have left the scene in the heat of the moment while declining to comment on the matter.