Blow for NPP as Rev. Owusu Bempah releases latest prophecy on 2024 elections

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, has made another disclosure about the outcome of the 2024 elections.



Rev Owusu Bempah in an interview with Okay FM said that a key which symbolizes power is no longer in the hands of the governing New Patriotic Party.



He stated that the key is in the hands of a certain angel who is designated to oversee issues concerning the country.



He cautioned the NDC not to revel in the news as there is no guarantee that the key will be handed to them.



On what triggered the retrieval of the key from the NPP, Rev Owusu Bempah referenced the Biblical scenario where Saul incurred the wrath of God.



He urged the NPP and its leaders to humble themselves and pray to God if they want to win the elections.



“The key to winning the elections has left the NPP. I have seen it so if they will listen and pray on it, they should act fast. We should find out what Saul did before he was stripped. God can reveal to a prophet who will win the elections.



“We should ask ourselves why God has taken the key from the NPP. If they don’t take what I said seriously, it will affect them. NDC should also not assume that due to the situation in the country, they will win the elections.



“What I saw is that the key is no longer in the hands of the NPP but I don’t know who the key was given to. The person who took the key is yet to give it to anyone. This means that the final decision is yet to be made,” he said.



Reverend Owusu Bempah also explained the prophecy he gave on December 31, 2021 about developments in Ghana’s parliament.



“Death is hanging around Parliament. The two candlesticks I saw are symbolic. God speaks in symbols. The candlesticks represent people’s life. We need to pray to avert that from happening. We must also pray for parliament because things are not okay.



“It’s not due to any competition among the prophets, I’m just stating what it is. God has revealed it to me. If we are not careful there will be a bigger fight in Parliament. I saw death so we need to pray to avert that,” he said.



