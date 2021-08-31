Bloody wedding: New couple, organisers grilled after Nima shooting - DSP Juliana Obeng

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Director of Public Affairs at the Greater Accra Regional Police, DSP Juliana Obeng, has disclosed that five people have been arrested in connection with the killing of Eunice Yeboah.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Laud Adu-Asare following the report on the killing of the fuel attendant on Tuesday, August 31, DSP Obeng noted that the couple whose wedding led to the mishap of the 26-year-old has been picked up together with three others and questioned.



She, however, noted that they were later bailed but remain in the books of the CID while investigations continue.



“We arrested the bride and the bridegroom. Then we arrested three people; the organisers. All of these people we have been questioned, we've taken their statements and granted then bail. But they’re still in our books to help with investigations,” DSP Juliana Obeng noted.



She also added that the Divisional Commander met with stakeholders and leaders of the Muslim Community in Nima.



Accompanying the commander was the Director-General Operations DCOP Mohammed Suraj, Nima Divisional Police Commander, ACP Abraham Acquaye, and the Regional Public Relations Officer, DSP Juliana Obeng.



DSP Obeng explained that the purpose of the visit was to express the commitment of the command in ensuring improved security within all the Zongo communities and the region at large.



Background







A wedding celebration turned sour after a resident of Nima-Freetown got hit by a stray bullet shot by jubilant friends and family of the bride and groom.



26-year-old Eunice Yeboah was on her way home on Sunday, August 22, in the company of her younger brother, Wisdom, when the mishap occurred.



The bullet, according to her brother who narrated the incident to Laud Adu-Asare on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud programme, hit her through her hip and penetrated her stomach.



Some excited friends and family of the groom who had amassed in front of the reception grounds had been firing shots indiscriminately.



Wisdom noted that after failing to get adequate help at the Maamobi Polyclinic, they rushed her to the Police Hospital to seek further treatment.



This was after they left the Accra Regional Hospital also known as Ridge Hospital after complaints that the processes were slow amidst the unavailability of space.



After a 6-hour surgery to remove the bullet from her body, the doctor revealed that Eunice’s intestines and womb had been badly ruptured and would need further treatment.



Eunice later died on Tuesday, August 24.





