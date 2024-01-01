Bloody poll, deaths, police vs. military clash: Inside Owusu-Bempah’s 2024 prophecy bag

General News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah delivered a mixed bag of prophecies in the wee hours of Monday, January 1, 2024, cautioning that only prayers could help avert some of the unpalatable incidents God had revealed to him.



Leading the congregation through the 31st December Watchnight Service at the headquarters of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International (GWPMI), he emphasized that men of God in and of themselves did not prophesy except what God had revealed to them.



His list of prophecies, over a dozen of them per GhanaWeb count, spanned incidents that were bound to bring grief and doom but interspersed were others that gave glad tidings to the faithful.



Most of them related to Ghana, while a few bordered on other African countries and the world at large.



Prophecies he explained were the “plans of heavens for people on earth and by the same measure, revelation of the plots of the evil ones, so that mortals can work to avert same.”



He continued: “We don’t prophesy only on 31st, if there is a prophet whose prophetic powers are restricted to 31st night, it is not of myself and my young pastors.



“God reveals what he wants you to do something about, it is through your intercession that God blocks the impending evil. God has made men of God gate men at the nation’s gates,” he added.



He cautioned that some of his prophecies were cryptic and others in direct language.



Below is a list of his prophecies per GhanaWeb monitoring



1. Police and military clash



2. Tribal war



3. Thick darkness had descended upon the nation, everything ceased and it was intense. People in charge of power generation sector must work assiduously to avert a dum



4. I saw a sea turned bloody. The sea is Ghana and the blood relates to the spillage of blood this year, seen via revelation. He also related to sea with sharks fighting with fishes getting wounded



5. On the 2024 election, Owusu-Bempah said there was no need to think of who will win but the bloody circumstance is what citizens must work to avert. “Maybe you are looking at the party that will win. If God doesn’t intervene, there could be confusion and attendant mayhem that could trigger blood spillage and unfortunate things will happen,” he added.



He cautioned against people who critique, condemn or attack and slam prophets for ostensibly seeing only negative staff.



“Let’s be careful and prayerful, let the loser accept and the winner celebrate. I won't tell you who will win or lose, but from today till the vote, it is important to always remembers Ghana in prayers.



6. Confusion in the military with soldiers in a bloody fight over a course of action. The confusion could start from the top to the lower ranks.



Deal with the issue of tribal tensions if we are not careful, it will become something grave and could degenerate into chieftaincy and communal clashes.



7. A leader of a major religious body will depart from the earth unless there is an intervention by the faithful.



8. A leader of major political group will part with the world



9. Something major will shake the world, something as grave as COVID or even worse will break out, it will shake the world.



10. King covered with black cloth which was removed thrice, if the cloth covers him and is not removed of lifted, there could be a big funeral.



11. Water disasters



12. Fires at homes and businesses



13. Occultic practices could increase because of hardships



“Rise up and pray, it is a year of prayer,” Owusu-Bempah declared adding that the members will form intercessory groups to seek divine support to avert some of the grave incidents.







