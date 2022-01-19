Bloody Nima clashes: All you need to know about what the police discovered

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has provided details on all that they found out from the bloody clash that happened at Nima, a suburb of Accra, in the afternoon of Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



He explained that the Service has been able to retrieve a number of weapons from the youth in Nima and Maamobi, who were involved in the clash.



Videos of the events of Tuesday afternoon started spreading on social media following the outbreak of violence. The police service, in an immediate announcement via its social media pages, stated that it had been able to bring the situation under control.



From several of the videos shared on social media, some of the youth wielding machetes and other weapons could be seen chasing their rivals and hacking some in the process.



There were gunshots in the video with screams and shouts of panic by residents running to seek safety.



Providing updates to the media earlier today, the police explained that the angry youth were able to cause harm and danger to people through the use of other adapted elements.



“We’ve retrieved some important items, clues and evidence on the streets; notably, some spent ammunition and adapted elements to cause harm and injury,” ACP Kwesi Ofori said.



He added that a victim who was hit by a bullet during the clashes is responding to treatment.



“The exercise to maintain general stability, law and order in the Nima environs continues. One victim, also identified as Appiah, who was shot during the incident, is currently responding to treatment at the 37 Military Hospital,” he said.



Additionally, the police said that this clash was occasioned by a rivalry feud between some youth groups in the communities.



He also confirmed the number of arrests made, while stressing that they are still on the heels of other criminals involved in the incident.



“Seven people have been arrested; five are currently here with us, and the other two are on admission under police guard…they are under arrest. Again, we are pursuing the criminals in and around Nima and its environs to make sure that we get them arrested,” the police said.



Meanwhile, the police is holding another presser this evening to update the media and public on the latest as far as the incident is concerned.