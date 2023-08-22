Bloodless coups in Niger, Burkina Faso aren’t what coups are – Global Info Analytics

General News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Global Info Analytics has stated that the Ghanaian young voter should not believe that the bloodless coups that happened in Niger and in other West African countries are what coups are generally.



A latest survey by Global Info Analytics says 49% of Ghanaians think coups are a durable solution to bad governance while 43% disagree with the remaining 8% having no opinion.



This comes on the back of the recent spate of coups in the West African Sub-Region with Niger being the latest casualty.



It marked the ninth coup or attempted seizure of power in just over three years in West and Central Africa.



Speaking on Starr Today with Naa Dedei Tettey Monday, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Musah Danquah said he is surprised with the percentage of Ghanaians who will support the coup if there is any.



“Maybe the demography of this country currently has narrowed young voters. So they have no experience of coup environments. They don’t understand what it means to live in a coup situation or a military regime. So maybe they are assuming that the coup they’ve seen in Niger and Burkina Faso which are bloodless are what coups are normally.



But our experiences in the past have shown something different. So probably if they had lived in that environment they may probably have a different thought,” he stated.



He, therefore, advised the government to engage Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other interest groups to drum down the need to protect Ghana’s democracy.



“This is where we need to engage Civil Society, we need to engage the clergy and also opinion leaders during sermons in churches, mosques, and community leaders. We need to begin to drum down the fact that democracy, regardless of its shortcomings it’s better than the military regime,” Mr. Danquah stated.