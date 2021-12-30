Bleeding pharmacist drives to KATH for treatment after being shot by robbers

Regional News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Gilat Chemists Limited, Aaron Ohene Agyei’s act of bravery saved him from death at the hands of gunmen who robbed his pharmacy in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



According to a report by myjoyonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the pharmacist managed to drive for about four miles while bleeding to receive medical care at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) when the gunmen shot him.



The robbers according to the report after storming Mr Agyei’s pharmacy at Agric-Kromoase in Kumasi, sighted the victim in his car close to the shop trying to escape from the scene. A gunman shot the pharmacist and went ahead to deflate his tyres with another shot, the report added.



The pharmacist, while bleeding and through his pain drove from Kromoase to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Emergency unit to receive medical attention.



The robbery incident in Kumasi comes at the back of recent attacks launched against pharmacies in parts of the national capital, Accra.



Meanwhile, the police are yet to make an official statement on the Kumasi incident.