Blame teachers for increasing corruption in Ghana - Lecturer

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A lecturer at the University of Education Winneba (UEW), Mr. Samuel Ziggah, has asked Ghanaians to partly blame teachers for the corruption in our public space and life.



The psychologist believes that some teachers have contributed to the corruption, mismanagement on the part of leaders we have had in the past and today.



In assigning his reasons, the lecturer said an ineffective teacher is a dangerous person to society.



In his view, such teachers and their effect may not be seen immediately but in several years and students who go through their hands become a threat to the development of the country.



According to him, teaching is not preaching in a church for anybody at all to join.



He argued that we need competent, qualified and skilled persons as teachers to help produce disciplined, qualified and skilled people for the job market.



He said the inefficiencies of some teachers could affect every aspect of our economic life.



In an example, he said if an accounting student does not get quality teaching from a qualified teacher, that student could grow to become an incompetent professional who could create a serious economic crisis for an organisation.