Blame flight managers not Ghana for boarding ramp – Presidential Staffer to Nigerians

General News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Presidential staffer Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has told Nigerians to blame the owners of the flight they brought to Kumasi for the kind of boarding ramp they were given on their arrival.



According to him, the kind of aircraft that are at the Kumasi Airport is not as big as what the Nigerians brought so it behoves on the aircraft to have communicated with their representatives in Ghana on the kind of aircraft they were bringing.



He said there is no need to blame airport authorities but rather managers of Air Peace; the flight that brought the Super Eagles to Kumasi.



Charles Teiko Tagoe who gave this explanation in a post shared on Facebook said



The Air Peace aircraft the Super Eagles arrived with is bigger and larger than the usual aircraft that operates at the Kumasi Airport, so you don’t expect the Kumasi Airport authorities to have a longer boarding ramp than the usual one which they barely use, since most of the aircraft if not all the aircraft that operates the Kumasi airport do have their own airstair.



Air Peace should have informed their airline handlers here in Ghana on the type of aircraft the Super Eagles will be arriving with so that together with the Airport Authorities they will be arranged for the required boarding ramp for their aircraft at the Kumasi Airport. Instead of us blaming the Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, for its failure to communicate properly with its handlers here in Ghana, we are blaming our airport authorities for no wrongdoing.



Not only are we quick, but we take so much delight in bringing each other down. The brother against brother and the pull him down attitude in this country is simply amazing and unbelievable.



Nigerians have complained bitterly about the boarding ramp the airport provided when they arrived in Ghana.



There is an indication that they will retaliate against the gesture when Ghana goes to Nigeria for the second leg of the world cup playoffs.