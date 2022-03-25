Blame Ursula Owusu for SIM re-registration casualties – Ras Mubarak

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, and leading member of the Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, Ras Mubarak, says Communication Minister, Ursula Owusu should be held responsible for the death and harm which occurs during the SIM re-registration exercise.



According to him, the exercise is illegal and has become more dangerous with the number of people queuing and rushing to get their SIM cards re-registered.



Reacting to a viral video where there was a near stampede at a SIM re-registration center, Ras Mubarak stated, “The Communication Minister should be held liable if anyone dies or is harmed in the chaos being caused by this exercise.”



In an interview with Sefah-Danquah on Happy98.9FM’s EpaHoa Daben political talk show, Ras Mubarak called for a halt of the exercise describing it as “the sensible thing to do. They need to get approval from Parliament and then get locals to develop an application to make the process stress free.”



To him, Ghanaians are customers of the telecommunication industry must be treated with respect. “Look at the indignity of what has been happening since the very first day the re-registration exercise started?” he expressed worry.



However, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisationhas extended the deadline for the re-registration of SIM cards across the country to 31st July, 2022.



A statement signed by the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu explained the new directive was reached after the ministry took note of the challenges which have characterized the process since it began in October last year.



Ras Mubarak, says the extension of government’s sim reregistration is a clear example of a much ado about nothing situation.



The Ghanaian people have expressed frustrations over the long queues and delays at the SIM card re-registration centres.



Most of the centres have long queues with the young and the old struggling to be attended to amidst misunderstandings over who came first and who is receiving protocol treatment.