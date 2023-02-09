'Blame NPP and NDC delegates for our woes' — Samuel Aryeequaye

Politics of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Ghanaian politician and entrepreneur, Samuel Aryeequaye, has said that delegates of the two biggest political parties in Ghana are to blame for the woes of the country.



The deputy general secretary of the Liberal Party of Ghana said on the Atinka FM evening political show SIMPIESO with Nana Owoahene Acheampong that this group of people determines the type of leaders the country will have, whether good or bad.



Leadership has been a big challenge in Ghana since time immemorial, because who gets more money gets a position; even during the Fourth Republic, the country had some leaders who struggled to know and understand their job description, let alone how they could execute the plans and policies.



He believes that most of these people are unaware of the power they have to change the fortunes or misfortunes of the country—some even go so far as to sell their votes and, as a result, entrust authority in the wrong hands, affecting the entire country.



According to him, the country is suffering from a lack of good leaders because most of these delegates choose who will give them immediate money and ignore those who are highly competent and can help change the country’s fortunes.



Very soon the two biggest political parties will be selecting their flag bearers, he has therefore urged these group of people with the power to determine who leads the country to desist from selling their vote to incompetent