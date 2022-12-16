Blame John Mahama for the bitter fight between Asiedu Nketiah And Ofosu-Ampofo – Kwaku Kobeah

Politics of Friday, 16 December 2022

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, a fast-rising presidential candidate hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has blamed ex-president John Dramani Mahama for the ongoing war-of-words between Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.



The two senior politicians and NDC stalwarts are aspiring for the National Chairman position of the party but have been at each other’s throats since their campaigns began.



In a statement, Kobeah said John Mahama looked on unconcerned when the fight between the two started and even backed Asiedu-Nketiah at some point.



“John Dramani Mahama, who is also hopeful to be the presidential candidate and leader of the party should have used his huge influence to either stop Asiedu Nketiah from contesting the chairmanship position or from making certain statements which are mostly discussed at the national executive level,” he said.



He said John Mahama did not display leadership because there had been signs that the campaigns of Asiedu Nketiah and Ofosu-Ampofo could become too fierce.



According to Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, the NDC needs a formidable political front to win election 2024 but the rate at which Asiedu Nketiah is making public utterances is worrying.



He said that as it was evident in a recent leaked audio of Asiedu Nketiah, where he said the NDC did not collate the 2020 election results, the party must start addressing that blunder as soon as possible.



“Mr John Dramani Mahama is trying too hard please all the candidates. He seems less concerned about the chaos in the chairmanship race. If this confusion continues, it affect the party going forward,” he added.



Ernest Kwaku Kobeah therefore called for calm in the party ahead of the mammoth national executive elections on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He said the future of the party, especially in 2024, depends on the outcome of the NDC’s national executive elections on Saturday.



