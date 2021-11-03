Blame Covid-19 for Bawumia’s failure to install CCTV camera’s at police stations – Kan Dapaah

General News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah has disclosed that challenges from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic made it impossible for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to redeem his promise of installing security cameras in all Police Stations across the country as scheduled.



The National Security Minister made the disclosure when responding to questions on the floor of Parliament on the state of affairs on the project.



As part of the project, Dr. Bawumia in February 2018 announced plans by the government to fix CCTV cameras in all Police stations across the country.



“This phase commenced in January, 2020 and was initially scheduled to be completed in 18 months. However, due to logistical challenges introduced by the Covid-19 pandemic, project completion is now slated for December, 2021,” Kan-Dapaah revealed in Parliament.



Currently, the Police have some 900 police stations in total operational across the country and this Phase 2 project is providing CCTV coverage for all 432 Regional, Divisional and District Police stations out of the 900, to enable monitoring of these installations; and the remaining stations would be covered in subsequent phases of the project.



