Blame Aboadze switchyard plant for recent dumsor – Prempeh Opoku

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has blamed the recent power outages in parts of the country on the burnt Aboadze switchyard plant.



Speaking at the Ministry of Information Meet The Press series in Accra, today, Wednesday, 13 April 2022, Dr. Prempeh admitted that parts of the nation are experiencing power outages (dumsor), but his ministry is working tirelessly to solve the situation.



He also added that they are also changing some power lines that are outdated, which is also another cause of the recent power outages.



Last week the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) announced the reconstruction of power transmission lines along with the Achimota substation through Avenor to Mallam substation.



The work, GRIDCo said, involves removing two 161Kv transmission lines from Saturday, April 9, 2022, to Thursday, June 30, 2022.



“The outage is to enable GRIDCo to upgrade the transmission capacity on each line. This important exercise is to meet the growing demand for electricity in Accra and its environs,” GRIDCo said in a statement.



The statement added that “The outage will affect customers served by the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) distribution systems crossing these transmission lines (between the Achimota Substation at Dzorwulu and Avenor in Accra) during the day, for the stated period.”