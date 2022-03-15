Blakk Rasta speaks about backlash after composing Amapiano tune

Music of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Blakk Rasta condemns the act of discouraging talents to explore other skills



Blakk Rasta recounts what someone told him when he switched genres



Blakk Rasta encourages talents to adopt new skills



Change is what many people find hard to comprehend, if you are popular in a vocation, people expect you to keep at it and not switch.



The dynamism of music is what Reggae Artiste, Blakk Rasta experienced when he composed an Amapaino song which got some mixed reactions from people close to him.



The musician has emerged to share some of the reactions which met his song which appeared to be a little different from his usual reggae style.



“Recently I composed an Amapiano tune and someone said ‘Oh, Oh Rasta why you sell out like that, from Reggae to Amapiano, why? Doesn't the reggae pay you?’.



“Reggae is a religion, is music a religion? Are you saying that you are not inspired by any form of music except the music you are known for?” he said whilst speaking on “The Pot” show on Angel FM.



Making reference to another celebrity who went through what he experienced, Blakk Rasta said Ghanaian actress, Emelia Brobbey, composed good songs but the backlash she received was unbelievable.



“Recently Emelia Brobbey composed a song and Ghana went crazy. When you listen to the song it wasn't that bad, there are worst songs that have become hits all over the place,” he said.



He added that in a country like Ghana, it appears to be a sin to combine different talents unlike in the western world where people are supported to be themselves while citing Will Smith as an example.



“Make a mistake that you want to go solo out of a band you are in, that's all. They will call you names, selfish and all that. Will Smith is an actor with so many different talents. Are we not blessed enough to have one man have five different great talents, in Ghana no way.



“In this country, because people know you as a sports presenter, just come back and say that you have composed a song, they would insult you from morning to evening. They will not let you go and do your sports. It's a curse, go and do your sports,” Blakk Rasta added.