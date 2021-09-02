Blacksmith refuses allegations that they produce guns for criminals

Regional News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



There is the call that if Ghana wants to ‘silence the guns’, its leaders must take a closer look at locally manufactured weapons.



The trafficking and illicit circulation of small arms and light weapons are often discussed in the context of fuelling instability and insecurity in the country. Rarely, however, is the issue of locally manufactured weapons given appropriate attention in these conversations.



The production of firearms by local artisans is not new in the country having existed for centuries with their knowledge improving and the level of activity seemingly on the increase.



Studies describe an artisanal, informal, and mainly clandestine industry, driven by blacksmiths whose knowledge is passed on to the next generation, and occasionally to apprentices.



Gunsmithing is only one facet – but the most profitable – of what blacksmiths do.



To unearth the facts, GhanaWeb visited the shop of a popular blacksmith in the Eastern Region town of Nuaso.



45-year-old Koranteng Moses Kofi is a blacksmith and licensed gun repairer.

Having been in the business for the past ten years, he fixes faulty guns and firearms for many, mostly farmers and hunters who throng his shop on a daily basis, using various metals from used tools that are melted, recycled, and repurposed.



“They come with problems such as spring and head problems and I fix it for them,” he told GhanaWeb in an interview.



Koranteng’s license permits him to repair faulty guns, not to manufacture them and that exactly he claims he does.



They also manufacture other items such as kitchen utensils and farming tools and reportedly hide firearm production behind this legal trade and income stream.



When asked if allegations of illegal gunsmithing among some blacksmiths were true, he said, “I have heard some of our colleagues manufacture illegal firearms but I don’t engage in it.”



While the manufacture is mainly demand-driven with hunters and farmers being the main clients, there is a lack of transparency and control of the weapons with some arms ending up in the hands of criminals.



Though Koranteng was emphatic that some notorious ones among them engage in the illegal activity, he added that they don’t belong to any association and hence it was difficult knowing who engages in what.



He said the reports trouble law-abiding citizens like him who respect the tenets of their profession.



Local gunsmiths are estimated to have the capacity to produce over 200,000 weapons annually accounting for almost 90% of firearms used in armed robberies being reportedly locally manufactured.



Challenges the validity of the assertions nevertheless, he doubted if blacksmiths supplied arms to robbers as the kind of weapons seized from robbers are often foreign-made and not locally manufactured.



He observed: “We are worried about stories that blacksmiths manufacture guns for armed robbers because anytime we see armed robbers arrested, we don’t see them with local guns but foreign-made guns and that’s a big problem for me.”









To regulate the activities of his kind, the blacksmith suggested that government should bring all blacksmiths under one umbrella to enable it to monitor and control their activities.



He said, “I believe the government should employ, permit and direct us on how many guns we should manufacture or repair so we do it in the name of the government.”



He expressed regret at the “insufficient income” from his work to adequately sustain him and his wife and children, suggesting that it could be one of the factors that influence some blacksmiths to produce illegal locally made guns.



“The income is not bad but not enough because like I said, it’s seasonal. Sometimes, you come to work the whole week and will not even get ten cedis, other times too, it's good,” he said.



He recalled an instance seven years ago when he was arrested after a colleague left an illegal gun with him to repair for him. He was picked up together with the said friend, a situation he said has left him more vigilant. “…since then, I don’t tolerate illegal firearms here,” he stated.



The blacksmith who denied repairing unlicensed guns however added that he ensures that such weapons brought to him are sent to the appropriate quarters for the necessary documentation.



Asked how much he charges if he successfully repairs a firearm, he said it costs between GHC75 and GHC 150 depending on the fault with the gun, adding that because their job is mostly patronized by farmers, it’s most active between January and March but reduces thereafter.



Demonstrating how he goes about his work, the artisan explained that as a blacksmith, he moulds and carves new damaged gun parts to replace the faulty part.



This includes inserting metal into the furnace, mould it into the exact shape as the faulty one, forge it, leave it to cool and then file it.







How long it takes him to fix a gun depends on the problem. Because Mr. Koranteng does not use a tester to check if the new part he’s moulded is good or not, he explained that he is compelled to mould a faulty part multiple times before it works.



He however could not tell if some of the apprentices who learn from their masters go on to engage in illegal activities.