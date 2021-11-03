Blacklist Bawumia – Sammy Gyamfi to media

Politics of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi has called on the media to start following the footsteps of their counterparts in USA and start blacklisting the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to him, the Vice President does not deserve media coverage because he has been untruthful to Ghanaians and also failed to make his numerous promises come to pass while in Government.



“Dr Bawumia is now at par with Donald Trump, in fact, he’s gotten the level where the media have to blacklist as Twitter did to Donald Trump. He does not deserve to be heard at all…,” he said on Angel FM’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ on Wednesday.



Sammy Gyamfi who was on the celebrated morning show to comment on the state of affairs in Ghana in recent times said his argument is borne out of the fact that the Vice President has proven to be a ‘certified liar’.



“He promised concrete roads, where are they? He also said Ghana was going to have sky trains? He also promised that every Ghanaian will get a Bank account…what has happened to all these promises?” he quized.



He further added that the second gentleman of the land after failing to fulfill his numerous promises does not deserve media attention any longer hence his call for him to be blacklisted.



“This is not a man who can be trusted…his QR code cannot be used to buy waakye as he promised, so why should we trust such a man,?” he added.



The Vice President at a public lecture at Ashesi University said that the current administration has achieved a lot in terms of digitising the economy.



Dr Bawumia said among others the Ghana card will soon be an E-passport for Ghanaians travelling abroad.