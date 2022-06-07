Black love among Africans abroad is a scam - Germany-based Ghanaian lady

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian, Eunice Nyarkoa has revealed that black love among Ghanaians and Africans in Germany especially is a scam.



In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Eunice mentioned that many African men only want to date and impregnate German-African women for the opportunity to stay in Germany.



According to her, many Ghanaian men complain that the women do not accept their love proposals which has become a challenge.



“Many women have learnt from the experiences of other women who dated and got pregnant for black men but were divorced later. When a black man tells you he loves you, find proof because it may be a scam.



"Everything he does and how he acts around you shows that he came for something and will leave after he gets it,” she said.



Moreover, Eunice said on Daily Hustle Worldwide that it is evident in how these men have sex with the women. According to her, they only have sex to impregnate the women.



“How he sleeps with you will even tell you that he wants to put a baby in you. They never complain when they are dating a German-Ghanaian lady when they misbehave because the men know what they are after.”



Speaking about other challenges Ghanaians and Africans face in Hamburg, Germany, Eunice revealed that Ghanaians also complain about housing. She added that some still live in camps because of bad experiences some housing agents had with black families.