Black Stars suffer 3-0 defeat against Algeria in pre-Afcon friendly

Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat to reigning African champions Algeria in their preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



It took Algeria just eight minutes to take the lead and they added two more in the second half to claim a convincing victory at the Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar.



Algeria were dominant and were in charge of the game despite missing star man Riyad Mahrez.



Black Stars coach Milovan Rajaevac also fielded a lightweight lineup which included newcomers Edmund Addo, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen.



The Belgium-based goalkeeper’s error led to the first goal as he allowed Adam Ounas’ low shot slipped through his hands.



Ghana could have snatched the equalizer before the 15th minute mark after going on a fast break initiated by Arsenal star man Thomas Partey.



Joseph Paintsil was released on the left flank but the Genk winger could not find any target man up front with a poorly delivered cross.



Algeria came close to doubling their lead in the 35th minute but Baghdad Bounedjah’s stretched leg on a free-kick went side.



Ghana’s backline was completely beaten as the Al Sadd forward beat the offline trap to connect Yacine Brahimi’s effort.



Substitute Benjamin Tetteh was put through clear on goal and the Malatyaspor striker pulled the trigger but goalkeeper Rais M’bolhi kept it out with his leg.



Algeria finally got their second goal after 73 minutes when Youcef Atal’s cross from the right was turned into the net by Jonathan Mensah.



Five minutes later, substitute Islam Slimani had the easiest task of connecting home the third goal after substitute goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi failed to collect a cross from the right.



Ghana will face Morocco in their Group C opener on 10 January 2022.