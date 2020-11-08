Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Black Stars newboy Prince Adu Kwabena targets 25 goals in upcoming GPL season

Bechem United youngster Prince Adu Kwabena

Bechem United youngster Prince Adu Kwabena has set his sights on scoring double digits for the first time in his tender career.



The 17 year old striker has surprisingly been handed a call to the Black Stars squad that will play against Sudan in the AFCON qualifier doubleheader.



He had a breakthrough season in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season scoring eight goals.



Speaking in an interview with Light FM, the Bechem United striker who earned his first Black Stars call-up says he has set his sights on scoring 25 league goals in the coming season.



"Luis Suarez is my role model in football. I have mimicked most of his ideas in my play. My aspiration is to play in one of the European leagues."



"My target is to score 25 goals in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season. I am preparing very well and hope my mission will be accomplished."



He is a member of the Ghana U20 team currently camping for the qualifications of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana will play Sudan in a doubleheader with the encounter set for 12 November 2020 at the Cape Coast stadium before playing same opponents in the reverse fixture some five days later in Omdurman.



The youngster has been listed among the top 60 talents in the world by UK based newspaper The Guardian.

