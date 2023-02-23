Bissiw descends on Gloria Huze for picking Duffuor’s nomination form in the name of NDC Ashanti Women’s wing

Politics of Thursday, 23 February 2023

The National Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Hanna Bisiw, has berated Gloria Huze for picking up Dr. Kwabena Duffuor's presidential nomination form in the name of the party’s Ashanti Region Women’s wing.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, Bisiw Louisa said that the action taken by the Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser, Gloria Huze, was totally intolerable.



She added that no executive of the party can use the wing of the party for their personal businesses.



“My attention has been drawn to a deplorable and unacceptable action by the Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser, Gloria Huze, in the upcoming Flag bearer race.



“She is on record to have led a delegation to pick up the nomination form for a Presidential Candidate Aspirant in the name of the Ashanti Regional Women's Wing.



“I vehemently and categorically disassociate the wing from her conduct and wish to state emphatically that her conduct is not in any way a representation of any parts of the wing either in the Ashanti Region or across the other 15 regions in the country,” parts of the statement read.



The National Women’s Organiser added that the disciplinary committee of the NDC’s women's wing has been notified about Gloria Huze’s action and will take the necessary steps to bring her to book.



Gloria Huze, together with some staff of NDC presidential hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, picked his nomination for the party’s presidential primaries, which is scheduled for May 2023, on Thursday at the party's headquarters in Accra.



Read the full statement below:



NATIONAL WOMEN'S WING ISSUE A STATEMENT ON ASHANTI REGIONAL WOMEN'S ORGANISER PICKING FORMS FOR DUFFOUR



