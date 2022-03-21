Bissas cancel the celebration of Zekula festival over security situation in Bawku

Regional News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Bissa Development Association (BDA) has officially announced the cancellation of this year’s Zekula fetival.



It comes after an emergency meeting of the Lemagan’s Council. Having conducted an “independent monitoring of the security situation in Bawku coupled with stakeholder consultations and general concerns from members”, the association had to make this difficult decision.



The Festival which was originally scheduled for 16th of March at the Bissa traditional home of Kulungungu will be replaced by mini Zekula “Zekula Poore” to be held by various regional branches of the BDA.



Read the full statement below



Fellow Kinsmen and women, we bring you greetings from the Office of the Lemagan and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the BDA.



In view of our independent monitoring of the security situation in Bawku, coupled with regular briefings from various stakeholders and general concerns by members, NEC deliberated on the matter today Sunday 20th March, 2022.



NEC’s decision was forwarded to the Lemagan’s Council of Elders who deliberated in an emergency meeting and came out with the following decisions:



1. Zekula 2022 scheduled for 16th April in Kulungungu is canceled.



2. ‘Zekula Poore’ (mini Zekula) may be held at various regional branches during the period of Zekula to commemorate the event.



3. A ‘Sukuma’ may be held later in the year at one location to bring together various regional representatives to deliberate on our Bissa family matters.



All BDA platforms, branches and groups are hereby requested to comply with the above directives.



SHAIBU MUSAH

CHAIRMAN, NEC, BDA