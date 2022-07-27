Bishop urges churches to visit brothels and evangelise to sex workers

Religion of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Founder of House of Prayer Church in Koforidua, Bishop Yaw Adu, has urged Churches in Koforidua to embark on evangelism and mission work targeted at commercial sex workers who have taken over the city.



Starr News investigation revealed damming sex trafficking activities in Koforidua the Eastern regional capital involving mostly young Nigerian girls.



The Bula spot and Little Ben brothels are two major facilities that accommodate the trafficked girls who are sexually exploited. Many other Ghanaian sex workers also join these West African nationals to flood the streets of Koforidua at night to compete for clients.



Since the expose, joint municipal security has assessed the situation for intervention whilst a delegation from Nigeria High Commissioner has engaged stakeholders on the way forward to repatriate the victims particularly those in serious health conditions.



Reacting to the expose, Bishop Yaw Adu who is the Patron of the Local Council of Churches and founder of the House of Prayer church believes worsening economic situations in Ghana and Africa at large is fueling the commercial sex activities and sex trafficking hence the need for churches to intervene through mission work.



He said commercial sex workers need to be preached to to accept Christ, delivered, and supported to learn vocational skill training.



“As pastors, we should pray. Then we should go in their midst to witness to them. It is not about driving them away. Driving them away means they are going to continue somewhere. Driving them away is the physical side but the spiritual side which holds them to engage in the act needs deliverance.



"Witnessing to commercial sex workers is not easy because after preaching to them you have to find alternative decent work for them. Rent a house, feed, and find a skill training center for them because most of them are engaging in the act because of the economic situation so if you want her to stop the prostitution what is she going to eat,” Bishop Yaw Adu said.



He emphasised “So it is mission work. The churches need to mobilise resources to build a skill training centre where these commercial sex workers after preaching to them will be brought for vocational training. Else if we just preach to them and leave them there, it is going to be worst.”



According to him, many young girls in Koforidua are practicing hook-up dating to make a living.



Bishop Yaw Adu appealed to the government to also initiate policy interventions to curb the menace.



He said prostitution has consequences on HIV prevalence and the moral fibre of the state hence the need to deal with it.



“Also we should talk to the government to also do something about it. Let’s build training centres and let them bring them there. Some of them will need physical counselling to have a different mindset. There are many young Ghanaians who are not standing at the roadside but walking around offering their bodies to men for money due to hardship they all need help.”