Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah named 2021 advocate of good governance at GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

GhanaWeb holds maiden edition of Excellence Awards



Over 20 awards given out on awards night



Kwame Sefa Kayi, others win big at GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



President of Full Gospel Church International, Bishop Samuel Nii Noi Mensah, has been adjudged the 2021 advocate of good governance at the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards ceremony.



The maiden awards ceremony was organized to honour persons who have excelled in their various fields of endeavours under the year in review.



Bishop Samuel Nii Noi Mensah beat off competition from IMANI Africa’s Bright Simons, social media influencer Kalyjay, and former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelovo to clinch the award.



He received a plaque in recognition of his achievement.



Delivering a speech after receiving the award, Bishop Samuel Nii Noi Mensah expressed his profound gratitude to his family for the enormous support they have given in his quest to contribute to national development.



He further mentioned ‘8 enemies’ fighting against the world’s development, some of which are hunger, lack of quality leadership, pandemic disease and illiteracy confronting the world.



Bishop Samuel Nii Noi Mensah lamented Africa’s inability to tackle these challenges but was quick to add that he was hopeful the next generation of African leaders will be able to solve the problems particularly to deliver on good governance.



“What will help us overcome this global enemy is the kind of leadership that we can bring to bear through quality governance. And we believe that the better our governance system is the better our society will become. The nations that have developed have developed because they are dealing with these 8 global enemies. Unfortunately, Africa we are still struggling with all the 8 enemies and we believe that in the next few generations, a generation will rise up that will respond,” he said.



Other award winners on the night included renowned media personality Kwame Sefa Kayi, Professor Stephen Adei and Dr. Joyce Aryee who won Influential Man, Leadership Excellence, Influential Woman awards respectively.



In all, outstanding personalities won other awards and prizes across eighteen (18) categories at the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Accra City Hotel.



