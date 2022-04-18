Bishop Heward-Mills breaks silence over death of 31-year-old son

General News of Monday, 18 April 2022

David Heward-Mills dies in US



Bishop Dag Heward-Mills reacts via an Easter Sunday sermon



Colleague preachers commiserate with Bishop Heward-Mills



Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), has broken his silence on the recent death of his son, David.



The 31-year-old son, a practicing medic in the United States died late last week.



The renowned Evangelist' first public comments about the death was through an Easter Sunday sermon titled, ‘The grave is not the end.’



He stressed how difficult it was to take the news stressing that David's death had created a “funny environment.”



“My son David just passed away. It spoils everything. You ask me am I sad? If you had a son who died, will you be sad? You should ask yourself that question. It [ spoils everything. It brings a funny environment and it makes nonsense of everything. We always try to wish it further and further away but that is how it is.”



Dr. Heward-Mills passed on in the United States after a short illness.



Members of the church were formally informed of the passing via a circular that read in part: “It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.



“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.”



“Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”



The deceased was as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia, for almost two years. He was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.



