Bishop Dag Heward-Mills extols Otumfuo in ‘offensive sermon’ apology

• Bishop Dag has apologized to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II



• He extolled the Ashantehene in his apology



• He claims his sermon is nearly two decades old



Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has extolled the achievements of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in a statement that was issued to apologize for a sermon that criticized the Ashantehene.



“Indeed, the accomplishments of his Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II are evident and manifest for all to see.



"His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, who is also the Chancellor of KNUST and supporter of education, has helped develop the infrastructure of 788 schools; built 40 complete 6 Unit classroom blocks, and donated over 1 million desks,” Bishop Dag wrote in a statement issued to Otumfuo.



He added, “In this and ways too numerous to mention, His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II has positively affected many sectors of society, reaching far beyond the borders of Ghana.”



The founder and leader of Lighthouse Chapel International explained that the sermon has been made relevant by some persons who vowed to do everything possible to close down the church’s branches in the Asante Region.



The man of God said the sermon which is nearly two decades old has been rehashed, taken out of context and maliciously shared among those against his chapel.



“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference nearly 20 years ago has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down.



"I wish to apologize to His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II for any disrespect, insult, or harm caused him or his Royal court.



"Please accept my profound apologies for the statements I made,” the statement read on.



Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has been in the news in recent times following a suit filed by some former pastors of his church against him, alleging the non-payment of their social security benefits after years of serving under him.



In what has been described as an “offensive sermon” on social media, the man of God who is revered by many is heard in a sermon to his congregation talking about kingship, during which he used the Asantehene as an example, and questioned his impact and legacy beyond the yearly celebrations of his reign.



The sermon has offended people with Asante roots and they have been pouring out their anger via social media, with some threatening to attack Lighthouse Chapel branches in Kumasi, the seat of the Asantehene.



But Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in his statement said:



“I deeply regret that my words spoken almost twenty years ago have offended this honourable institution, who has worked tirelessly for many years to make Ghana and the world a better place for all of us to live.”



