Bishop Ayensu hates NDC because he was denied a top police post – Edudzi Tamakloe

John makes a promise to repeal E-Levy



Former Methodist Bishop chides Mahama over E-Levy promise

Mahama’s aide responds to former Methodist Bishop



An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Goodwin Edudzi Kudjo Tamakloe, has described a former Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ayensu Bosomtwe, as harbouring a strong hatred for the opposition National Democratic Congress.



According to lawyer Tamakloe, the Bishop, who is also a former police officer, hates the NDC because he missed out on a top police appointment during the erstwhile administration of former President Jerry John Rawlings, deputised by the late Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.



“Every Ghanaian has the constitutional right to express himself. But after, you should wait for a corresponding response to what you say, very simple. You cannot hide behind the pulpit and spread hatred and misinformation against the person of JD (John Dramani Mahama), not him alone; you did the same to Prof. Mills until he died from this earth. What at all do you want? What at all do you want from the NDC. If the Police Council in 1999 did not give you the position of Chaplin General, how are you blaming the NDC for it?” he questioned in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM.



Describing Bishop Ayensu’s failure to land the Chaplin General position as the underlining cause for his hatred for the NDC, the aide to former President Mahama added that “in 1999, the Chaplin General (Ghana Police Service) had to go on retirement, and he (Bishop Ayensu) wanted that position. At the time, Prof (John Evans Atta Mills) was Chairman of the Police Council. It made him leave the police. Since then, anything about the NDC this man... Look when Professor Mills was alive, through his days as opposition leader to becoming a president, this man insulted and vilified him until he died.”



The statement by Edudzi Tamakloe comes on the back of a recent comment passed by Bishop Ayensu Bosomtwe concerning former President John Dramani Mahama’s promise that an NDC government in 2025 will repeal the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



In response to the promise by the former president, Bishop Ayensu, speaking to journalists at the Methodist Church’s 25th Synod held at the Mount Zion Methodist Church at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, described the pronouncement by the former president and his opposition party as backward and an attempt to sway voters.



“A leading opposition party says this government has been borrowing to fund projects. But it [the government] has been strategic this time to introduce this homegrown policy to build our nation. So if someone says he will repeal this law when he wins power, then such a person will not even win power to abort it.



“If the E-levy is a good policy, why will you abolish it? Such people can’t even do it because history keeps guiding us. Such comments usually end up as a political talk and deceit,” he added.