Bishop Attakruh confirms 87 Catholics to be soldiers of Christ

Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: GNA

Most Reverend John Baptist Attakruh, Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Catholic Diocese, Sunday entreated Catholics to renew their faith and increase evangelisation of the Gospel to enhance the growth and development of the Church.



He said it was time for Catholics to see themselves as born again Christians and allow the Holy Spirit to guide and guard them in their endeavours, especially in the areas of evangelisation.



Bishop Attakruh made the call in a sermon at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral in Takoradi, as part of his first pastoral visit to the Parish where he was the Parish Priest.



The visit coincided with the celebration of the feast of Pentecost, and he, therefore, tasked Christians to allow the power of the Holy Spirit to manifest in their activities and strive to lead humble and dignified lives.



The celebration also saw the administering of the Sacrament of Confirmation to 87 Catholic faithful, comprising 31 males and 56 females.



Bishop Attakruh urged the newly confirmed members to be soldiers of Christ and the Church by fighting and defending its teachings and doctrines.



He reminded them that the Sacrament of Confirmation was not the end of their Christian responsibilities, but time for them to work harder for Christ and evangelise the world.



He asked the faithful to appreciate and take pride in whatever gift God has given them and ensure they nurtured it to bear fruits that would be helpful to them and society.



He admonished Catholics to be prayerful and find time to read and study the Bible and apply the teachings to their lives.



Bishop Attakruh tasked parishioners of the cathedrals to lead lives worthy of emulation since the Cathedral Parish was the seat of the Bishop, which went with a lot of responsibilities.



The occasion also saw the induction of the new Pastoral Council members and the introduction of the Cathedral Administrator, Rev. Fr. Lawerance Prah, to the parishioners.



The mass was attended by members of all the 17 societies and associations in the Parish.