Biriwa VTRI holds second Dream Discovery Day

General News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Biriwa Vocational Training and Rehabilitation Institute, (VTRI) has held its second Dream Discovery Day with a call on the government to make training materials available for constant practice at the training institutions.



The event which was on the theme "Career development: key to success ", brought together entrepreneurs, industrialists, trade experts, Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) providers, academia and other industry professionals, to share their experiences with the trainees at the Institute.



They served as facilitators and shared with the trainees how they developed their careers, their bitter experiences before, during and after their career choices and as well exposed them to job opportunities in their chosen areas.



Mr Christian Agordoh, Head of Monitoring and Evaluation at the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) who made the call, said the objective of Vocational training institutions would not be complete if the trainees do not have enough training materials to practice with.



"It is out of practice that the skill is developed. So if the training materials are not available for constant practice, it means the skill will still not be complete", he said.



He expressed the hope that government would work towards getting the needed training materials for the training institutions for complete training of their trainees.



Mr Agordah underscored the importance of career training to Vocational education and said trainees were young professionals who ought to be rightly guided into the career space.



Explaining the rationale behind the event, Mr Samuel Kwashie Amegbor, the Institute Manager, said the nature of the job market was dynamic and ever-changing and requires diversification of education systems to meet the changing trends.



He said the changes had made career planning more complex and confusing and as such career programs such as the "Dream Discovery ", would give the trainees a strong and steady path to focus on their goals.



He further explained that the "Dream Discovery" which formed part of the Institute's career guidance and counselling programs for its trainees, was to help boost trainee's interest in their chosen trade.



Mr John Bentum, a retired engineer advised the trainees to set realistic goals for themselves, strive to achieve them and plan for the future because failure to plan for the future meant failure to succeed.



He advised them against profanity, cravings for money and fame, stressing that such things could stand between their successes in life.



Mr Ishmael Twum, an old Student of the Institute shared his experiences with the trainees and encouraged them to believe and have faith in themselves and not allow their friends in the Senior High Schools to influence them.