Bird flu causing devastating effects on poultry industry in Sunyani West

Regional News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: GNA

The outbreak of Avian Influenza is causing devastating effects on the poultry industry in the Sunyani West Municipality.



The influenza has so far extended to seven farms, destroying more than 37,000 birds and 3,000 crates of eggs as well as quantities of feed in the Municipality since January 13, this year.



However, the Regional Directorate of Agriculture said it had intensified surveillance and put in place preventive measures to control the spread.

That notwithstanding, poultry farmers in the Municipality said they were worried about the rate of infections, which could probably collapse the industry in the area.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday in Sunyani, Dr. Joachim Darko, the Bono Regional Director of the Veterinary Services Department (VSD), said restrictions had been placed on movements of poultry products in the Municipality.



He said the Regional Directorate of Agriculture had received motorized machines and had disinfected and barricaded the affected farms to stem the spread of influenza.



Dr. Darko said the VSD alone could not manage the outbreak and advised poultry farmers and the populace to report suspected cases or abnormalities to the Service for immediate attention.



He further advised poultry farmers to keep their farms and surroundings clean and enhance bio-security measures as well.



Meanwhile, the Bono Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has set up an Emergency Committee to help control the outbreak.



The committee, chaired by Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Regional Minister, comprised representatives of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), VSD, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Poultry Farmers Associations, and other key stakeholders.

At the Committee’s meeting with some poultry farmers, held in Sunyani, Mad Owusu-Banahene said the Committee was considering enactment of bye-laws that would govern the poultry industry to contain and prevent the spread of influenza to other farms.



She said the control of the outbreak required a concerted approach and advised poultry farmers not to hide and kill affected fowls which were dangerous for human consumption, but must report suspected cases to the VSD.



Mad Owusu-Banahene assured the government’s support to the affected farmers to revive their poultry business and advised them to remain calm.



Mr. Dennis Abugri Amenga, the Bono Regional Director of Agriculture, said there was no cause for alarm and advised the public not to panic, saying the Directorate was doing everything possible to control the outbreak.