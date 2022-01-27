Bird flu: 550 veterinary officers to be recruited to fight disease – MoF

Health News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has expressed worry over the increasing rate of bird flu infections in the country.



He bemoaned that three new Regions have recorded new cases.



According to him, the Bono Region, Upper East, and Eastern Regions are the new Regions to have recorded the virus.



Seven regions recorded the cases at first and are still recording new cases.



The Minister back in October 2021 updated the nation on the spread of the Bird Flu in the seven different regions which at that time had killed tens of thousands of birds.



Confirming the new regions that have recorded the flu at the Information Ministry's Meet the Press Series, Dr. Afriyie Akoto stated that, the increasing trend of the Bird Flu is not just a case in Ghana but it has become a global pandemic since most of the countries across the world are recording the Flu as well.



He noted that the rate of infections keeps increasing but assured the government is working to curb it.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto stressed that the government to prevent the continuous spread of the flu has given financial clearance for the recruitment of 550 veterinary officers to fight the flu as GHS 44 million have been set aside to fight the disease.