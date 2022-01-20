Bird Flu hits Sekondi Takoradi in the Western Region

Regional News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Western Regional Health Service has revealed an outbreak of Avian Influenza in Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis and the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality.



The Regional Health Service said the situation was brought to light when the Regional Veterinary Laboratory confirmed the infection in two poultry farms in the two District by veterinary officers in the municipality.



In a letter dated 18th January 2022, the Deputy Regional Health Director added that all the birds in the two farms have since been destroyed and preliminary disinfections initiated.



“You are by this letter requested to bring this to the attention of all health personnel to look out for signs and symptoms of Avian Influenza since it is highly infectious and can be fatal in humans,” portion of the letter seen by Starrfm.com.gh reads.



Attached is the letter













